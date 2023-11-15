Fairborn students chosen for STEM program

FAIRBORN — Two Fairborn High School students were chosen for Sinclair’s Chief Science Officers (CSO) Dayton program.

Hannah Schroeder and Myla Stanley were selected through teacher and administrator recommendations and based on criteria outlined by The Dayton Regional STEM Center and Sinclair Community College. This is a part of the STEAM/STEM programs that Fairborn Community School students are involved in.

The position was designed as a leadership development program for students with an interest in STEM subjects. CSOs will attend monthly meetings and engage in workshops on leadership, professional social branding, and career exploration. Guest speakers and field trips are also part of the experience, as is networking and the opportunity to present at local STEM conferences and work on a personal STEM outreach project.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.