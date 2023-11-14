Photos: Wright State men takes on Toledo

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Logan Woods tries to dive for a loose ball for Wright State during Tuesday’s 78-77 loss against Toledo. Kaden Brown scored four points in his first game at the Nutter Center. “He got going tonight in the first half,” Scott Nagy said. “You can see his speed with the ball. … He can really give us a good push offensively.” Brandon Noel played all 40 minutes against Toledo, leading the Raiders with eight rebounds and connecting on a pair of threes in the first half. Going a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line was Tanner Holden in his first game at home for Wright State since transferring back from Ohio State. Trey Calvin shot 9-for-18 from the field and had a team-high four assists to lead the Wright State offense. Brandon Noel tries to block a shot from Toledo’s Tyler Cochran late in the game.

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Logan Woods tries to dive for a loose ball for Wright State during Tuesday’s 78-77 loss against Toledo.

Kaden Brown scored four points in his first game at the Nutter Center. “He got going tonight in the first half,” Scott Nagy said. “You can see his speed with the ball. … He can really give us a good push offensively.”

Brandon Noel played all 40 minutes against Toledo, leading the Raiders with eight rebounds and connecting on a pair of threes in the first half.

Going a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line was Tanner Holden in his first game at home for Wright State since transferring back from Ohio State.

Trey Calvin shot 9-for-18 from the field and had a team-high four assists to lead the Wright State offense.

Brandon Noel tries to block a shot from Toledo’s Tyler Cochran late in the game.