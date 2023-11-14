Scott Halasz | Greene County News Wilberforce University collected nearly 700 cans for the food drive. The goal was 500. Pictured are men’s basketball coach Mark Mitchell, WU basketball player Kenny Jackson, Cedric Tolbert, WU basketball player Micah Slater, and assistant coach Eric Salter. Submitted photo Wednesday’s basketball game between Central State and Wilberforce is more than a competition on the court. The schools united to hold a canned food drive for various pantries around the county. Pictured, Mark Lawrence II, Naomi Shorts, Laila Christmon, and Cedric Tolbert show off the nearly 1,200 cans CSU collected. The university set a goal of 1,000. Tolbert, a CSU grad, came up with the idea to unite the schools, who have a fierce rivalry on the court. Submitted photo The logo for the game and food drive between Central State and Wilberforce

