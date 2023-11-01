‘Cabaret’ coming to Wright State

Submitted photos Wright State Theatre will present classic Broadway hit “Cabaret” in the Festival Playhouse. Submitted photos Wright State Theatre will present classic Broadway hit “Cabaret” in the Festival Playhouse. Submitted photos Wright State Theatre will present classic Broadway hit “Cabaret” in the Festival Playhouse.

FAIRBORN — Wright State Theatre will present classic Broadway hit “Cabaret” in the Festival Playhouse for 11 performances beginning Nov. 3.

“Cabaret” — directed by Greg Hellems with music under the direction of Wade Russo — follows the rise of fascism in 1930s and the inevitable costs to the German people. Filled with classic hits, like “Cabaret,” “Maybe This Time,” and “Money,” this classic musical will entertain and illuminate the dark corners of our culture.

“One of the main reasons for selecting ‘Cabaret’ was its relevancy,” said Hellems. “We have only to look at recent headlines to find ‘Cabaret’s’ relevance in 2023. 100 years after the events of the play totalitarian rhetoric and ideals are seeing a resurgence. Across the globe and here in the United States there are new endeavors to qualify national identity, increased attacks on (and the scapegoating of) minority groups, and the visible evidence of the dangers of a blindly following populace. One particular aspect of our examination is through the lens of gender identity as it existed in the Weimar Republic. CoLA Dean, Gary Schmidt, given his credentials as a Professor of German with expertise is in Women’s and Gender Studies, LGBTQ+ Studies, and German language, literature, and culture, was invited to speak to the cast about the Holocaust, and Gender and Sexuality in German Culture. All issues that are woven into the thematic fabric of the show.”

Hellems is head of musical theatre in the School of Fine and Performing Arts as well as a professional director and choreographer. He most recently directed “Sister Act” at WSU in fall 2022 and “Everything That’s Beautiful” at Human Race Theatre Company’s 2021-2022 season.

“Cabaret” features scenic design by guest artist Michael Brewer, costume design by guest artist Jeremy Floyd, lighting design by professor Matthew Benjamin, sound design by James Dunlap, and dialect work by professor Deborah Thomas.

“Cabaret” runs November 3-19. Shows are at 8 p.m. Nov. 3, 4, 9, 10, 17, and 18. There are 2 p.m. shows Nov. 5, 12, 18, and 19.

Tickets can be purchased at www.wright.edu/theatre or by calling 937- 775-2500.