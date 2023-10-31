Fairborn woman dies in Warren County auto crash

MONROE — A Fairborn resident died as the result of a single-vehicle crash in Warren County Oct. 29.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Yun O. Tait, 55, was traveling south on Interstate 75 near Monroe in a Jeep Cherokee around 11:40 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the roadway down an embankment. The Cherokee continued through a fence and into a pond, becoming submerged in water. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a portion of the vehicle above water, the release said. They entered the water and swam to the vehicle, attempting to gain entry into the vehicle to rescue the driver before it completely submerged but were unsuccessful.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Police Department, Monroe Police Department, Middletown Fire Department & EMS, and the Middletown Water Rescue Team.

The crash remains under investigation.