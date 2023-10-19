Traffic could be impacted by soccer tournament

XENIA — Area traffic could be impacted by a large soccer tournament this weekend.

The 15th Annual Haunted Classic begins today and runs through Sunday with around 700 teams converging mostly in Greene County.

Field locations include the John Ankeney Soccer Complex on South Orchard Lane in Beavercreek; Hobson Freedom Park on Trebein Road in Fairborn; Sackett-Wright Field on State Route 725 near Bellbrook; and Washington Mill Park Soccer Fields on Washington Mill Road in Bellbrook. Games are also being played at the Warrior Soccer Complex on Fishburg Road in Huber Heights.

Visitors are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays due to the high volume of traffic, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office. The Beavercreek Soccer Association — which is running the tournament — urges visitors to park in off-site parking areas and take a shuttle to the Ankeney complex because of long wait periods during game changes.

Shuttle service to and from Trebein Elementary, 1728 Dayton-Xenia Road will run from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be three shuttles running and they will drop off attendees in the GE parking lot next to the Ankeney Soccer Fields on Orchard Lane.

If arriving at Ankeney Soccer Complex on U.S. 35 from 675, use Factory Road instead of Orchard Lane.

For more information and to view maps of alternate travel routes, visit http://www.hauntedclassic.com.