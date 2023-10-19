Sectional tournament results, schedules — Sports Digest: Oct. 19, 2023

TOURNAMENT RESULTS
HIGH SCHOOL
MONDAY
Girls Soccer
No. 6 Beavercreek 10, No. 19 Ponitz CTC 0
Becca Moore scored a hat trick and Kyla Ashworth had two more goals in the win.
Haley Salyer had three assists, while Kaitlin Vultee and Morse both had two.
No. 2 Bellbrook 15, No. 13 Wilmington 0
Multi-goal games by Ashelyn Barrios, Addison Bethel and Haley Steffe were part of a night which saw 11 different Golden Eagles score.
Taitum Savey and Barrios both had three assists in the win as Bellbrook remained unbeaten this season.
No. 2 Carroll 9, No. 9 Indian Lake 0
Eva Snyder had a hat trick and Lyla Oliver scored twice in the win.
Rachel Gervais and Amy Klingbeil both had two assists.
No. 10 Northmont 3, No. 12 Fairborn 1
The Skyhawks finish the season with a 6-10-1 record after losing in the opening round of the tournament.
No. 4 Greeneview 8, No. 20 Blanchester 0
The Rams got two goals by both Mya Simpson and Elyse Waggoner in the win.
Keeley Anderson only had to make one save in net to help Greeneview advance.
No. 2 Legacy Christian 8, No. 19 Southeastern 0
A hat trick for Lillian Weller helped the Knights win. She also added two assists.
Alayna Allport didn’t have to save a shot in getting the shutout.
No. 11 Xenia 8, No. 16 West Carrollton 0
Jaelyn Moore scored four goals as the Bucs won at home. Brennan Diener had three assists.
Xenia got other goals from Kaylee Chubner, Kyra Dixon, Kelcie Long and Maggie Miller.
Volleyball
No. 9 Miami East 3, No. 10 Greeneview 0
The Rams season ends with a 15-7 record.
TUESDAY
Boys Soccer
No. 3 Beavercreek 6, No. 15 Piqua 0
The Beavers broke open a close game at halftime to advance.
Six different players scored amidst the 32 shots on net by the Beavers, with Kace Probasco and Ryland Wamsley not having to make any saves of their own.
No. 4 Bellbrook 6, No. 9 Ponitz CTC 0
Two goals by Nolan Ebel were enough for the win for Bellbrook.
Riley Ferrin also added two, and Noah Kosins and Carter Sorrell both scored as well.
No. 2 Carroll 8, No. 11 Trotwood 0
The Patriots got two goals by Shawn Seymour and two assists by Lucas Truckenmiller.
No. 9 Greeneview 8, No. 14 Clark Montessori 0
The OHC co-champions advance to the next round.
No. 3 Legacy Christian 8, No. 21 Northeastern 0
The Knights advanced with a home win.
No. 2 Centerville 8, No. 16 Xenia 0
Jaace Puttin made nine saves for the Bucs.
Xenia ends its season with a 7-9-2 record.
No. 4 Yellow Springs 7, No. 17 Fairlawn 0
The Bulldogs next had a rematch of last year’s district title game on Thursday.
Volleyball
No. 5 Beavercreek 3, No. 17 Ponitz CTC 0
The Beavers only lost 15 total points on their way to a late night win.
No. 7 Cedarville 3, No. 16 Calvary Christian 0
A win for the Indians moves them on to the next round.
No. 12 Piqua 3, No. 14 Fairborn 0
Gracie Knapp had a double-double with 10 kills and 26 digs in defeat.
Fairborn has its season end with a 5-18 record.
WEDNESDAY
Volleyball
No. 1 Cincinnati Christian 3, No. 9 Legacy Christian 0
LCA has its season conclude at 2-19 overall.
No. 7 Wayne 3, No. 15 Xenia 0
The Bucs led early in all three sets, but lost two tightly games before Wayne took control in the third.
Xenia ends the season with a record of 6-17.
SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL
FRIDAY
REGULAR SEASON
Football
All games at 7 p.m.
Fairmont at Beavercreek
Bellbrook at Ross
Carroll at Fenwick
Cedarville at Greeneview
Fairborn at Piqua
Xenia at Tippecanoe
SATURDAY
TOURNAMENT
Cross Country
Cedarville, Greeneview (girls only), Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at Division III district meet, girls 10 a.m., boys 10:45 a.m. (at Cedarville University)
Carroll, Greeneview (boys only) at Division II district meet, girls 11:30 a.m., boys 12:15 p.m. (at Cedarville University)
Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Fairborn, Xenia at Division I district meet, girls 1 p.m., boys 1:45 p.m. (at Cedarville University)
Boys Soccer
All games at 7 p.m., sectional finals
No. 18 Springfield at No. 3 Beavercreek, D-I
No. 5 Alter at No. 4 Bellbrook, D-II
No. 13 Bellefontaine at No. 2 Carroll, D-II
No. 19 Fairborn at No. 1 Springboro, D-I
No. 9 Greeneview at No. 2 Seven Hills, D-III
No. 18 Emmanuel Christian at No. 3 Legacy Christian, D-III
No. 5 Botkins at No. 4 Yellow Springs, D-III
MONDAY
TOURNAMENT
Girls Soccer
All games at 7 p.m., all district semis only played with a win on Thursday
No. 6 Beavercreek vs. No. 7 CJ or at No. 4 Sidney, D-I
No. 3 Badin or No. 4 Alter at No. 2 Bellbrook, D-II
No. 4 Urbana or No. 8 Bellefontaine at No. 2 Carroll, D-II
No. 5 Clermont Northeastern or No. 11 Norwood at No. 4 Greeneview, D-III
No. 9 Bethel or No. 14 Catholic Central at No. 2 Legacy Christian or vs. No. 20 Yellow Springs, D-III
No. 11 Xenia at No. 8 Miamisburg or No. 10 Northmont, D-I
Volleyball
No. 13 Yellow Springs vs. No. 2 Jackson Center or No. 22 Bradford, 7 p.m., District Semis (at Arcanum HS, only played with a win on Thursday)
BRIEFS
State Cross Country polls
Cedarville’s boys side is ranked No. 9 in Division III in the pre-district OATCCC state coaches poll.
Carroll’s girls team is No. 13 in D-II, and the boys are No. 15.
In the D-I girls poll, Beavercreek was voted 16th.
All teams will run in their respective district races on Saturday with the top seven or eight finishers advancing to regionals, depending on the number of entrants.