HS Football Week 10 Previews: Battle of 72 to decide OHC title

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview will host Cedarville on Friday with the Ohio Heritage Conference title, playoff positioning and bragging rights on the line.

JAMESTOWN — There hasn’t been a more anticipated Battle of 72 in years.

Cedarville and Greeneview square off Friday with a league title and potential playoff qualification and seeding on the line. This season is the first time in a decade that both teams are assured of finishing the regular season with winning records and Friday is the first time since 2014 both have a winning record at the time of the game.

Cedarville (7-2, 3-1 OHC) is already assured of making the playoffs for the second straight season in Division VII. One thing they haven’t done since 2001 is qualify to host a game, notwithstanding the 2020 COVID-related alterations to the format which saw all teams participate. A win against Greeneview will guarantee they play at home next week in the first round.

More immediate in the minds of the Indians may be earning the school’s first football conference title since 1998 as a member of the Kenton Trace Conference. Cedarville only finished in second place for the second time in league history a season ago and will guarantee a co-title with a win on Friday.

Greeneview (6-3, 4-0 OHC) is currently alone in first place in the South Division has made a habit of accomplishing all of the aforementioned goals in the last decade. A win on Friday will guarantee its ninth playoff appearance in the last 10 seasons.

The Rams have won the division the previous two years and five of the last nine overall. Greeneview is riding a 14-game winning streak against South opponents.

In five of the last six games, Greeneview has amassed at least 400 yards of offense and has been the leading rushing attack in Greene County. Cedarville has been one of the more balanced offensive squads in the area, but also is the top passing squad averaging 164 yards per game. Both sides have allowed fewer points this season than any other OHC team.

Greeneview has won the last nine in a row against the Indians.

Playoff prediction/Home-Away game: Both in, Cedarville home, Greeneview away

(Editor’s note: All predictions are for entertainment purposes; all qualification statements are unofficial and made using napkin math by the writer)

Beavercreek (2-7) at Fairmont (4-5)

Beavercreek cannot make the postseason without beating Fairmont in addition to Dublin Jerome losing its final game. The Beavers could also need either Thurgood Marshall or Ponitz CTC to win in their final games should Westerville South and Reynoldsburg both win this week in other parts of the state.

Quentin Youngblood remains the GWOC leader in rushing, as does C. J. Crawford in tackles. Beavercreek hasn’t had an individual finish the season atop any major statistical category within the GWOC since before 2006 when online records end.

Beavercreek’s losing streak in league play is up to 35 games.

Playoff prediction: Out

Bellbrook (6-3) at Ross (3-6)

Bellbrok with a win secures an outright division title. It would be the fourth straight division title in the SWBL and fifth in the past six years for the Golden Eagles.

Bellbrook has gotten rolling at the right time and likely is is a name no opponent will be thrilled to see in the first round of the playoffs. The Golden Eagles are already in, but whether they move into position to earn a home game or not is mostly out of their hands.

Ross needed to end the season with three straight wins to have a chance to get in and already has the first two. The duo of Riley Caldwell and Emory Severance are the SWBL’s top two leaders in rushing yardage and both are already over 1,000 for the season.

Playoff prediction: Already in, away

Carroll (2-7) at Fenwick (4-5)

The Patriots are one spot out of the postseason entering this week and in a peculiar position. A win isn’t necessary to qualify, but getting one would also not assure a spot for Carroll.

These two teams are the only winless squads left in GCL play. Neither team has come within three touchdowns of a win against league opponents.

Fenwick got off to a 4-0 start but has now lost five in a row.

Playoff prediction: Out

Fairborn (3-6) at Piqua (2-7)

Fairborn controls its own destiny to qualify for the postseason for the first time, but is not out of the race should the Skyhawks be defeated. The Skyhawks will get a guaranteed boost to its chances with two of the team’s wins playing against one another this week. Piqua, meanwhile, needs a win to get in.

Four of Piqua’s defeats have been by less than a touchdown thanks to a bending defense that doesn’t always break. The Indians give up a lot of yards, but are in the top half of the league in fewest points allowed.

Fairborn ranks just behind Piqua in the rushing leading order as the two best teams not named Troy.

The first tiebreaker used in the OHSAA computer rankings is essentially the computed strength of wins of the opponents each team defeated for the team which in question already beat (confused yet?). Fairborn currently would not win many of those tiebreakers over the teams around them in the standings.

Playoff prediction: In, away

Xenia (5-4) at Tippecanoe (7-2)

The Bucs set season-highs in offense for points, total and rushing yards and third downs converted to end the losing skid last week. It was a good time to get clicking again with one of the league’s top defenses on tap in the season finale.

Tippecanoe is allowing the second fewest points per game and its only two losses have come against the only teams to reach at least 20 points against them.

Peyton Schultz is 41 yards behind Gavin McManus for the league passing lead and gets to throw to the leading receiver in the MVL, Evan Liette, who has the most receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Last year this was the game of the year in the MVL in a nail biter that saw the Bucs win with a season-defining march down the field to keep its undefeated year alive. Now Xenia can still win a share of the MVL Valley title with a win and Sidney loss and would hold the tiebreaker.

Playoff prediction: Already in, away

Weekly Rankings

1. Bellbrook

2. Cedarville

3. Greeneview

4. Xenia

5. Fairborn

6. Beavercreek

7. Carroll

OHSAA COMPUTER RANKINGS

(Through Week 9)

Division I, Region 2 — 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (8-1) 28.9667, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-1) 26.1722, 3. Findlay (7-2) 24.8278, 4. Centerville (8-1) 24.6722, 5. Tol. Whitmer (6-3) 20.4556, 6. Dublin Coffman (6-3) 18.1278, 7. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-3) 17.4278, 8. Delaware Hayes (7-2) 17.25, 9. Perrysburg (7-2) 16.9722, 10. Miamisburg (6-3) 14.8389, 11. Kettering Fairmont (4-5) 13.3667, 12. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-5) 12.9389, 13. Marysville (4-5) 9.7889, 14. Springfield (4-5) 9.5215, 15. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-7) 7.2525, 16. Dublin Jerome (2-7) 5.1389, 17. Beavercreek (2-7) 2.8333

Division II, Region 8 — 1. Cin. Anderson (8-1) 23.95, 2. Cin. Withrow (8-1) 20.8611, 3. Troy (8-1) 20.8131, 4. Clayton Northmont (6-3) 19.7071, 5. Cin. Winton Woods (7-2) 18.6722, 6. Harrison (6-3) 17.6667, 7. Loveland (5-4) 12.2444, 8. Lima Senior (7-2) 11.9, 9. Kings Mills Kings (5-4) 10.5, 10. Xenia (5-4) 10.1278, 11. Sidney (5-4) 8.9722, 12. Cin. LaSalle (4-5) 8.816, 13. Riverside Stebbins (4-5) 6.0056, 14. Trenton Edgewood (3-6) 5.7944, 15. Fairborn (3-6) 5.4389, 16. Cin. Turpin (3-6) 4.7111, 17. Hamilton Ross (3-6) 4.4889, 18. Piqua (2-7) 4.2278, 19. Oxford Talawanda (2-7) 2.9278, 20. Day. Belmont (1-7) 0.625

Division III, Region 12 — 1. Hamilton Badin (9-0) 27.5556, 2. Celina (8-1) 19.2556, 3. Vandalia Butler (7-2) 17.9, 4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (7-2) 17.7556, 5. Trotwood-Madison (7-2) 17.246, 6. Wapakoneta (7-2) 15.5444, 7. Wilmington (7-2) 15.2833, 8. Cin. Mount Healthy (7-2) 14.601, 9. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-3) 13.2626, 10. Bellbrook (6-3) 13.0167, 11. Hillsboro (5-4) 11.3389, 12. New Richmond (5-4) 9.8833, 13. Elida (5-4) 8.6389, 14. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-6) 8.4278, 15. Day. Oakwood (3-6) 7.0056, 16. Monroe (2-7) 5.0222, 17t. Day. Carroll (2-7) 4.1278, 17t. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-7) 4.1278, 19. Day. Thurgood Marshall (3-5) 3.8239, 20. Franklin (2-7) 3.5111

Division V, Region 20 — 1. Germantown Valley View (9-0) 24.35, 2. Waynesville (7-2) 18.3278, 3. Brookville (7-2) 14.7556, 4. Cin. Purcell Marian (7-2) 13.3722, 5. West Milton Milton-Union (7-2) 12.3778, 6. Bethel-Tate (5-4) 11.3283, 7. Chillicothe Zane Trace (6-3) 10.6833, 8. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-3) 10.5, 9. Blanchester (6-3) 10.0556, 10. Springfield Northeastern (6-3) 8.8222, 11. Cin. Madeira (4-5) 8.7056, 12. Jamestown Greeneview (6-3) 8.3778, 13. Middletown Madison (4-5) 8.1515, 14. Casstown Miami East (5-4) 7.6056, 15. Carlisle (3-6) 7.3444, 16. Cin. Mariemont (4-5) 6.9111, 17. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-4) 5.891, 18. Cin. Clark Montessori (4-4) 5.4797, 19. Cin. Summit Country Day (3-6) 4.8626, 20. Williamsport Westfall (5-4) 4.5444

Division VII, Region 28 — 1. Ansonia (9-0) 20.0389, 2. Maria Stein Marion Local (9-0) 19.7056, 3. DeGraff Riverside (8-1) 14.9833, 4. Minster (8-1) 11.6389, 5. Cin. College Preparatory (6-2) 11.4702, 6. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (6-3) 10.7111, 7. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (7-1) 10.6555, 8. Cedarville (7-2) 9.9611, 9. Mechanicsburg (5-4) 8.9889, 10. Sidney Lehman Cath. (6-3) 8.1833, 11. Fort Loramie (5-4) 7.35, 12. Bradford (3-4) 5.1709, 13. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-5) 4.6515, 14. St. Henry (2-7) 4.5944, 15. New Bremen (3-6) 4.4722, 16. Lockland (3-5) 2.4116, 17. Fayetteville-Perry (2-7) 1.1901, 18. Fort Recovery (1-8) 1.1444, 19t. Springfield Cath. Central (1-8) 0.5, 19t. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-8) 0.5

