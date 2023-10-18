Trunk or Treat returns to traditional spot

XENIA — Greene County Children Services will host its 14th Annual “Trunk or Treat” Halloween event at its traditional location this year.

The free, fun, safe Halloween celebration — open to all Greene County families — will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 in the parking lot of the Greene County Social Services complex on Ledbetter Road in Xenia.

Last year, Children Services had to temporarily move the event to another location due to construction that was occurring in the Ledbetter Road complex parking lot.

“We skipped a couple years because of the pandemic, and then last year had to use a different location,” said Monica Schiffler, public relations specialist with Greene County Children Services. “So, this is the first time Trunk or Treat has been held at this location since 2019. We are all very excited to welcome the community back to our annual Trunk or Treat event at its traditional location.”

Employees from all divisions of the Greene County Department of Job and Family Services — along with many other local organizations — will pass out treats to children and useful information to parents.

Other organizations participating include CareSource, Xenia Head Start, Greene County Library, TCN Behavioral Health, Greene CATS, Xenia Police Division, Xenia Fire Division, Greene County CASA, Community Action Partnership, Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority, Greene County ESC, The Bair Foundation, Grace Hope Church, First Student Transportation, Family & Children First, Greene County Bar Association, and Community STEAM Academy.

Greene County Children Services is a division of the Greene County Department of Job & Family Services and provides for the care, protection, and placement of abused, neglected, and dependent children in Greene County. The agency engages in a wide spectrum of protective activities including the assessment of thousands of child abuse and neglect reports received each year. It also provides preventive services to children in their own homes as well as providing temporary and permanent child placement through foster care, adoption, kinship care and independent living programs.