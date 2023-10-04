Local golfers, tennis players advance to district tournaments — Sports Digest: Oct. 4, 2023

Courtesy | Bellbrook Athletics The Bellbrook Golden Eagles won the 2023 Division I sectional boys golf tournament at Reid Park North Golf Course on Tuesday. Courtesy | LCA Athletics For the second straight season the Legacy Christian Knights have won the Metro Buckeye Conference championship in girls soccer. LCA is 13-0-1 this season.

SPRINGFIELD — The Bellbrook boys golf team won its Division I sectional tournament.

The Golden Eagles shot 310 at Reid Park North Golf Course in Springfield on Tuesday to qualify for the district tournament.

C.J. Scohy was the top individual shooting a 75, including a 1-under 35 on the front nine, to tie for medalist honors with players from Springfield and Troy. David Gregory shot 76 and Brody Miller shot 78. Aidan Caswell had an 81.

Beavercreek finished third at same sectional with a 318 to also advance. Luke Grilliot was the team’s top finisher with a 76 and Jack Bates shot 77.

Xenia shot 393 to finish in 14th and Fairborn was at 444 for 15th. Xenia was led by Dean Bogan’s 94 and Fairborn had Elijah Fry lead the team with a 102.

The district tournament will be at Heatherwoode Golf Course on Wednesday in Springboro.

Division II golf

Greeneview was led by Ian Rinehart’s 79 at the D-II district tournament on Tuesday.

The Rams shot 347 as a team to finish in a tie for 10th at Heatherwood GC.

Rinehart finished in a tie for 19th in the individual standings. Andrew Burkett shot 84, Braeden Gill and Chase Allen both shot 92 to round out the team scoring, and Hagan Witt shot 94.

Carroll’s Jacob Ingram also had qualified as an individual and shot 88 to tie for 48th.

Sectional tennis

Three area players qualified out of the D-I sectional tournament held at Centerville High School on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kenna Ruggles and Abby Hann of Beavercreek, as well as Maya Brink of Bellbrook advanced to the district tournament starting October 12 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Ruggles and Hann as the 4-seed finished third in the doubles tournament, only falling to the tournament’s top seed from Centerville in the semifinals.

Brink, a former state qualifier, swept her first three matches in singles 6-0, 6-0, to advance to districts. She lost in the sectional title match to finish as the runner-up.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Boys Soccer

Beavercreek 2, Northmont 0

Jacob Hagley and Noah Trimmer scored for Beavercreek.

Ryland Wamsley’s five saves helped the Beavers get to 3-2-1 in GWOC play.

Bellbrook 1, Monroe 1

Grant Driskell made eight saves to keep the Golden Eagles unbeaten in league play.

Riley Ferrin scored for Bellbrook.

Dayton Christian 3, Legacy Christian 0

The Knights were shut out for the first time this season in the road defeat.

LCA is now 10-3-2 overall.

Xenia 2, West Carrollton 1

Xenia moves into second place in the MVL Valley Division standings with the win.

Luke Cashman scored both goals for the Buccaneers.

Yellow Springs 1, Troy Christian 0

Landon Harris’ goal pushed the Bulldogs ahead in a rematch of last year’s regional finals.

Antonio Chaiten made 16 saves as Yellow Springs improved to 9-4-0.

Other scores: Troy 11, Fairborn 0; Oakwood 3, Greeneview 0

Girls Soccer

Greeneview 4, Greenon 1

Mya Simpson scored a hat trick for the Rams and Jaleigh Stafford got the fourth goal.

Keeley Anderson, Temperance Hoke, Daylee Sandlin and Elyse Waggoner assisted on the goals.

Legacy Christian 5, Dayton Christian 1

The Knights won the Metro Buckeye Conference for the second straight season with the road win.

LCA is now unbeaten in its 14 matches this season.

Xenia 10, West Carrollton 0

Shelby Collier and Nadia Lewis both scored twice in the win.

Xenia has won seven of its last eight matches.

Other scores: Bellbrook 1, Monroe 1

Volleyball

Greeneview 3, Cedarville 0

The Rams won the rematch of the Battle of 72 rivalry after the Indians won the first meeting.

Greeneview was led by 10 aces and seven kills by Eryn Gardner, with nine aces, six kills and six digs coming by Ally Truman.

Cedarville’s Molly Mossing had 15 kills and Taylor Butts got 10 digs.

Greeneview’s service game had a strong service game at 70 percent success rate compared to just 37 percent for Cedarville.

Other scores: Beavercreek 3, Miamisburg 0; Talawanda 3, Bellbrook 1; Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0; Butler 3, Xenia 0; Yellow Springs 3, Middletown Christian 0