Cedarville golf heading to NCCAA Championships

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville men’s golf team was selected as an at-large team for the National Christian College Athletic Association’s Men’s Golf National Championship.

The Yellow Jackets were one of four at-large picks into the nine-team field. The three-day tournament begins on October 23 and wraps up on October 25 at the Hammock Beach Resort’s Ocean Course in Palm Coast, Fla.

The remainder of the field is made up by Asbury University, Bethel University, Bob Jones University, Columbia International University, Grace College, Malone University, Oakland City University and Wayland Baptist University.