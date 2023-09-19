Cedarville unbeaten on the court, unified off it

Steven Wright | Greene County News The Cedarville volleyball team is 11-0 after Monday’s win at Legacy Christian and faces two of the top teams in the OHC standings this week with a match at Fairbanks on Tuesday and one against West Liberty Salem at home on Wednesday.

XENIA — A busy week for Cedarville volleyball started with smiles on everyone’s faces during and following a win on Monday at Legacy Christian.

Happiness has been a common theme through what is now an 11-0 start to the season for the Indians.

“I just love them and I want them to know that I love them and I’m proud of them,” head coach Kylie Taylor said. “I feel like something about them is they see that with each other too.”

The Indians coasted past LCA and haven’t had many other scares in remaining undefeated. A five-set win against West Jefferson on Sept. 7 went into a marathon 20-18 final game after being up 2-0. Only once has Cedarville lost the opening set in its 11 wins.

Molly Mossing is at the top of the OHC in kills and blocks as the frontline leader of the Indians attack. Mia Burr has over 100 kills to accompany her, while Taylor Butts ranks top-five in digs and passes. Zoe McKinion is second in assists and recently eclipsed 1,000 for her career.

“To see the growth in Mia has been really exciting, but Molly is just one of those players you love coaching,” Taylor said. “She is a great leader and celebrates and encourages everyone. She really fires them up if we’re down.

“I’m so proud of my back row too and I’m just proud of everyone. They’re really doing great and it’s been fun to coach them.”

Taylor said the team has been at its best on the floor when they’re communicating and recognizing what the opponent is attempt to do in its attack. Off the floor is where Taylor said Cedarville shines with the way they encourage one another no matter their role.

“In pivotal moments, it’s been sweet to see them finish,” she said. “They have a confidence that is sweet to watch and they do their best as they continue to stay positive and love one another.”

Cedarville won a share of its first OHC title with Southeastern a year ago. Halfway through the 2023 campaign they are in position to potentially become outright champions. But a pair of stern tests this season await in the next two games.

Cedarville has a match Tuesday at Fairbanks, also 8-0 in the OHC and the league’s only other undefeated squad, and will host 7-1 West Liberty Salem on Wednesday.

“The girls are hyped about it,” Taylor said. “They can’t stop talking about this week. We only get to play them once and it just makes it more exciting.”

There hasn’t been much to be unhappy about so far this season, but Cedarville is enjoying what they have accomplished to this point and possesses an attitude to try and keep it going.

“We’re not perfect,” Taylor said. “It’s something we’ve been talking about as a team is if we’re aiming to be perfect, then there’s going to be failure but when we’re aiming to encourage the team and make it our goal to work together as a team and play for the team then they’re not failing.”

