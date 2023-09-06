SOCHE Recognizes Cedarville’s Weller

Weller Submitted photo | Cedarville University Dr. Mike Weller teaches students in a Cedarville University Lab. He was recently honored by the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education.

CEDARVILLE — The Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) has named Cedarville University’s Dr. Michael Weller, interim dean of the school of allied health and associate professor of athletic training, one of its Faculty Excellence Award winners for September.

SOCHE noted Weller’s commitment and devotion to the athletic training field and his students during his 13 years at Cedarville University. He guides students through the most challenging times in their major by advising freshmen and MAT students. In addition to his advising role, he also has served on numerous committees and task forces.

In addition to his academic career, Weller served as an athletic trainer during the pre-season in recent years for the Cincinnati Bengals. He also worked for the National Football League (NFL) in its concussion protocol program that monitors head injuries during each game. However, above all, he enjoys teaching the next generation of athletic trainers and equipping them to enter the workforce prepared.

“I love to teach,” said Weller. “I enjoy the opportunity to pour into our students to work with them in a group setting and one-on-one. I also enjoy the discipleship piece: answering questions and doing life with students.”

One of the most rewarding parts of his job is watching his students take the board of certification exam. Passing this national exam is required for students to become certified athletic trainers.

“It is so rewarding to see how our students go from nervous students without a lot of knowledge or experience to when they get to the end of their time with us, and they pass that exam. To me that is my favorite time,” Weller said. “I love it when they become colleagues.”

Last June, Weller was a guest on the Cedarville Stories Podcast where he talked about his career in athletic training, including work with the Bengals and NFL.

SOCHE is the regional leader for higher education collaboration, engaging with colleges, universities and industry to transform the economy through the education and employment of nearly 200,000 students in southwest Ohio.

Academic officers at each SOCHE member institution submitted faculty members who demonstrated excellence in teaching, service and scholarship during 2022. Similarly, human resources officers at each SOCHE member institution named staff members who demonstrated excellence in student success, service and assessment throughout the past year.

“This award means what I am doing academically, what I have done professionally for the past 28 years, still matters because our students are learning, and they are still growing. They are becoming professionals,” Weller said.