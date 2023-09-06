Air Force Marathon debuts Finish Line Festival

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force Marathon has unveiled its Boeing/Leonardo Finish Line Festival for 2023.

Both the festival and Air Force Marathon After Party will be hosted together at 12 p.m. Sept. 16 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. The event is free and open to the public and will include food, drinks, music, vendors and more.

“We are very excited about moving the After Party to our Finish Line Festival this year,” said Rachael Ferguson, director of the Air Force Marathon. “We have a band, more food trucks, family-friendly games and an announcement at 1 p.m. you won’t want to miss for an exciting 2024. We hope that our participants and spectators will stay and enjoy the environment and celebrate the victory of finishing their race. The event is a great free way to come enjoy a Saturday afternoon with the Air Force Marathon.”

The Finish Line Festival includes multiple options for events, vendors, tent attractions and more.

Finish line events

8 a.m. — 10K awards presentation.

9:30 a.m. — half-marathon awards presentation.

11 a.m. — marathon awards presentation.

Festival tent events

12-:30 p.m. — Velvet Crush (live music).

1 p.m. — 2024 big announcement.

Vendors and happenings: Navy Federal Credit Union finisher bell; beer truck; Chick-fil-A; Finish Line Engravers; Runners Plus; Food trucks; cooling stations; family reunion area; post-race massage; and live music.

Festival parking is free and open to the public. All registered participants can take free shuttles to the event throughout the day. For more information on parking, registration and the Finish Line Festival, visit www.usafmarathon.com/finish-line-festival.