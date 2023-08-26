Sports Photos: Beavercreek travels to face Ponitz CTC in week two Steven Wright - August 26, 2023 0 Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News The Beavercreek student section at Welcome Stadium cheer on their team as they leave the field at halftime. Beavercreek defeated Ponitz CTC 62-7 Saturday. The Beavercreek offense with sophomore Jack Minnick (12) at quarterback scored on all eight of their possessions agaisnt Ponitz CTC. Beavercreek sophomore Laken Pierce (4) had two touchdown receptions against Ponitz CTC. Ponitz players weren’t able to get sophomore Chris Lay (29) off his feet on this 14-yard touchdown run. Hanging onto the ball carrier for the tackle is Beavercreek senior Maddox Johnson (10). Quickly getting in the backfield to complete a sack for Beavercreek is senior Kaleb Kam (50). Beavercreek senior Eli Gaudette (11) celebrates his blocked punt touchdown recovery with junior Thor Sitler (90). Beavercreek senior Kyson Kawanishi (32) and sophomore Jacob Shields (47) try and track down the elusive runner from Ponitz. Beavercreek senior Quentin Youngblood (1) gets flipped on this tackle and falls one yard short of the end zone. The Beavercreek defense gets set for its next series on the field at Welcome Stadium on Saturday in the shadows of University of Dayton Arena. Beavercreek fans had to wait until Saturday to catch the Beavers after the game was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday. Check out the recap of the week two football matchup for Beavercreek as they traveled to face Ponitz CTC.