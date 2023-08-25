Big play leads Miamisburg to win over Bellbrook

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook senior Luke Benetis (7) looks downfield at his targets during the second half of Friday’s game agaisnt Miamisburg. The Golden Eagles lost against the Vikings 14-10. The Bellbrook defense has swarmed opponents this season, just like four did on this Miamisburg ballcarrier with senior Alex Florea (71) and junior Gavin McConnell (4) in on the tackle. Leaping high but unable to bring down this pass attempt for Bellbrook was sophomore Noah Barrios (82).

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook defense has stepped up to the challenges it has faced in its first two games of the season.

Check out more photos from Friday’s game.

One play though gave them a quick lesson about how quickly things can fall apart.

Miamisburg struggled to move the ball most of the night, but converted a long touchdown pass that was enough to push them ahead in a 14-10 victory at Bellbrook Friday.

After the Golden Eagles had retaken 10-7 lead late in the third quarter, Miamisburg quarterback Preston Barr threw a short pass to Keith Henry on the first play of the Vikings’ ensuing possession. Breaking three or four tackles, he reversed direction and dashed 60 yards away from the defense for the deciding score.

“They really played lights out defense going up against a big time Division I school,” Bellbrook head coach Jeff Jenkins said of his defense. “We knew we were outmatched size-wise but we were hoping our speed and our tenacity would level the playing field and it did. This game came down to two or three big plays and they just happened to come for Miamisburg.”

Bellbrook’s defense held Miamisburg to just 65 total yards in its three offensive possessions in the first half, and twice made a fourth down stop within their own 30-yard line.

Trailing 3-0 at halftime, the Vikings finally got moving to start the second half with an 80-yard march that included a third-and-17 conversion and another long completed pass called back for an illegal block. Barr ran the ball in for their first points and lead midway through the third.

Bellbrook immediately answered with its own touchdown drive. After converting a fourth and short at midfield, Luke Benetis found Makai Smith wide open crossing the middle of the field for a 25-yard score to put the Golden Eagles back in front.

Its defense then sniffed out the first play for the Vikings, but couldn’t bring Henry in what turned out to be the biggest miscue of the night.

“Our thing is going to be to eliminate the big play now,” Jenkins said. “We can have 10 stuffs in a row, but if we give up a long run or something, then what’s the point?”

Bellbrook started the fourth quarter with its best chance to get the lead back despite starting a drive at its own two-yard line. They got just across the 50 before stalling. Bellbrook decided to punt and play field position to get another chance with the ball and while it did work out in their favor, the offense wasn’t able to pick up a first down on its final possession with less than four minutes to go.

Winning the field position battle has been a strength of the team’s offense in two games, but getting to the end zone with regularity is a struggle so far.

“Sometimes it takes a few weeks to get rolling and they had a hell of a pass rush they brought against us,” Jenkins said. “[Miamisburg] were really good against the run game pretty much all night.”

Riley Ferrin had the only scoring in the first half for either side. Bellbrook reached the red zone for the first time on a long pass to Jude Omiatek to get inside the Miamisburg 10-yard line, but the offense went backwards from there. A 37-yard kick made it 3-0 Bellbrook early in the second quarter.

Check out more photos from Friday’s game.

Miamisburg gets a sack to force a field goal try. Riley Ferrin connects from 37. Bellbrook leads 3-0, 11:01 2nd qtr. pic.twitter.com/IWorG659vx — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) August 25, 2023

Miamisburg gets its first sustained drive of the game, but faced 4th and 7 at Bellbrook’s 25 and a short pass can’t move the sticks. pic.twitter.com/di7sYrlajG — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) August 25, 2023

Bellbrook responds with a 25-yard Luke Benetis TD pass to Makai Smith. 10-7 lead over Miamisburg, 2:14 third quarter. pic.twitter.com/kSbduCHyOR — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) August 26, 2023

Both teams out of timeouts. Miamisburg goes for 4th and 1 at the Bellbrook 30 and converts to secure the win. FINAL: Miamisburg 14, Bellbrook 10. pic.twitter.com/46Is9q6ZT3 — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) August 26, 2023

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.