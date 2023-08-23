Greeneview changes soccer start times, scores and more — Sports Digest: August 23, 2023

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview girls soccer game hosting Madison Plains on Thursday has adjusted its start time.

The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m. The move was after after the boys game originally scheduled for that time was cancelled.

The boys next match will be against Xenia on Saturday at home.

SCORES

MONDAY

Girls Soccer

Bellbrook 2, Beavercreek 1

Addison Bernkopf and Georgie Early scored for the Golden Eagles as Jordan Frantz made 12 saves in net.

Beavercreek has failed to win one of its first two games for the first time since 2008.

Volleyball

Kenton Ridge 3, Bellbrook 1

Sam Pavlak led the Golden Eagles with 15 kills, but Bellbrook lost a pair of close games down the stretch in a home defeat.

Sophie Davis added 13 kills and three aces, and Luci Mescher has 12 assists to go with three aces.

Other scores: Carroll 3, Clinton Massie 0; Cedarville 3, Bradford 0, Xenia 3, Legacy Christian 0

TUESDAY

Boys Golf

Greeneview 172, Triad 195

Ian Rinehart scored a 39 and Andy Burkett had a 42 as the Rams improved to 4-1 in OHC play.

Other scores: Sidney 165, Fairborn 238; Greenville 174, Xenia 194

Boys Soccer

Beavercreek 2, Monroe 0

Goals by Jonathon Guiliano and Carson McGovern got the Beavers into the win column for the second time this season.

Lebanon 2, Carroll 1

Gabe Memering made two saves for the Patriots.

Gaven Kruse scored and Shawn Seymour assisted the only goal for Carroll.

Legacy Christian 8, Ponitz CTC 2

Five goals by Parker Burke were a new individual career high and his 15th career hat trick.

The Knights have scored 20 goals in its three wins.

Piqua 1, Xenia 0

A late goal propelled the Indians to the home win.

Jaace Puttin only faced two shots in net for the Buccaneers.

Other scores: Stebbins 9, Fairborn 0

Girls Tennis

Carroll 4, Greenon 1

The Patriots won both doubles matches, while Lucy Buhrman and Ally Walls got victories in singles.

Other scores: Beavercreek 4, Springfield 1; Butler 4, Fairborn 1; Tippecanoe 5, Xenia 0

Volleyball

Springboro 3, Beavercreek 2

A back forth five game saw the Beavers fall 18-16 to open GWOC play with a loss at home.

Fenwick 3, Carroll 0

The Patriots got three kills from Grace Dooley and eight digs by Audrey Lawhorn.

Fairborn 3, Stebbins 0

Fairborn got its first win with assistance by Gracie Knapp’s 13 digs and seven kills.

Hailey Webb led the team with nine kills and Ariana Garduno had eight aces.

Greeneview 3, Madison Plains 2

The Rams overcame a 2-1 deficit to outlast Madison Plains at home.

Eryn Garden had a double-double with 18 kills and 17 digs, as did Ally Truman with 12 kills and 11 digs.

Xenia 3, Piqua 2

The Buccaneers went up 2-0 and hung on with a 16-14 win in game five.

Other scores: Cedarville 3, Caholic Central 0