HBCU expert to visit Wilberforce

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University is hosting Dr. Marybeth Gasman, the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Chair in Education and Distinguished Professor at Rutgers University on Friday, Aug. 11.

Gasman, a leading authority on historically black colleges/universities (HBCUs), has authored and edited scores of books and articles on the history, fund-raising strategies, opportunities, and challenges of the nation’s minority serving institutions of higher education. She will meet with Wilberforce faculty, the university’s executive team, and students during her visit.

“I’m excited to visit the campus,” Gasman said. “I want to see what’s on the horizon for such an important and historic institution.”

Wilberforce President Dr. Vann Newkirk, students, faculty, and the presidential executive team will meet with Gasman at the Wolfe Administration Building for most of Friday morning. A key interview will be held with professors and student leaders at 11:35 a.m., followed by a special presentation at 12:30 p.m.

Newkirk will present Glasman with a certificate commemorating her visit and she will also receive the Presidential Medallion.

“We enthusiastically embrace Dr. Gasman’s visit to examine the strong foundation Wilberforce University is creating as we move forward towards a financially and academically stronger institution,” Newkirk said. “As a foremost thought leader on HBCUs, we look forward to Dr. Gasman sharing her expertise and perspectives on the transformation of the nation’s first, private HBCU.”