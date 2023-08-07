Tacit Blue to be featured at next race

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Tacit Blue is set to make its debut at the 2023 History & Heritage Race series, brought by the Air Force Marathon, beginning Sept. 1.

The event marks the fourth of six virtual races during the series’ third season. Each event features its own historical aircraft vital to the Air Force’s past. All can be found in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Registration for this year’s races began Dec. 1.

Tacit Blue proved that a stealthy aircraft could have curved surfaces — unlike the faceted surfaces of the F-117 Nighthawk — which greatly influenced later aircraft like the B-2. Tacit Blue’s design also minimized the heat signature emitted from the engines, further masking its presence. Tacit Blue was aerodynamically unstable, but it had a digital fly-by-wire system to help control it. With its low, “all-aspect” radar signature, Tacit Blue demonstrated that such an aircraft could loiter over — and behind — the battlefield without fear of being discovered by enemy radar. Using advanced sensors, it could also continuously monitor enemy forces (even through clouds) and provide timely information through data links to a ground command center.

History & Heritage Race Series competitors will receive a patch and information card highlighting the marquee aircraft, finisher’s medal and downloadable completion certificate.

Runners have the option to compete in the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K. Each participant may also run or walk the full distance at any destination of their choosing. Results can be uploaded using a GPS-tracking app that confirms time and mileage, but this step is not required to receive your race packet.

For more information and to register for the race, visit https://www.usafvirtual.com. To learn more about the Tacit Blue, visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Visit/Museum-Exhibits/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/195769/northrop-tacit-blue/.