File photos The Greene County Fair has ended but people are still talking about all the fun they had riding rides, showing animals and playing games. File photos The Greene County Fair has ended but people are still talking about all the fun they had riding rides, showing animals and playing games. File photos The Greene County Fair has ended but people are still talking about all the fun they had riding rides, showing animals and playing games.

File photos

The Greene County Fair has ended but people are still talking about all the fun they had riding rides, showing animals and playing games.

File photos

The Greene County Fair has ended but people are still talking about all the fun they had riding rides, showing animals and playing games.

File photos

The Greene County Fair has ended but people are still talking about all the fun they had riding rides, showing animals and playing games.