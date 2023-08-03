Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Due to the number of poultry entrants, ducks had to hang outside.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
This egg toss participant tries to make a catch without getting splattered.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
This egg didn’t break despite being throw a little too high.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Adults helped out in the ring during swine competitions.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
These two climbed up on the fence to get a better view.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
They’ve got a new way to walk.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Mmmmmmmm, corn.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Fair queen candidate Karissa Allen gives a last-minute pep talk to a friend.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
Two winners can’t believe they just won.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Swine showmen need to keep the animal between them and the judge.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Kenley Guess is all business during showmanship.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
This egg didn’t crack under pressure.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
They look like they are on a mission.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
This goat wanted to play.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
This 4-H kid doesn’t have a very cooperative teammate.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
All eyes are on the judge, while the judge, um, judges.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
That’s one way to keep them quiet.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Sydnee Hawkins shows off her grand champion goat. Not too baaaaaaaaaad.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
The hang gliding ride is always popular.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Flying high through the air.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
And they were swingin’.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Who won this race down the slide?
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
There’s plenty for even the littlest ones to ride.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Fairborn 911 dispatcher Marysue Livingston leads her hog around the ring during the Second Annual Gene Fischer First Responder Memorial Hog Show.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
While the 4-H kids show off their animals, some parents like Willie Hawkins, like to show off their kids. His daughter, Sydnee, had this shirt made for her No. 1 fan.
Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Two goats, two trophies.
Karen Rase | Greene County News
Some animals got a little finicky at the market beef show Wednesday. Maybe this heifer just needs a little encouragment.
Karen Rase | Greene County News
Lookin good. First impressions were important at the market beef show Wednesday.
Karen Rase | Greene County News
Ivy Gilliland, 6, is a “Cloverbud Royalty Princess” and is seen taking a quick break from handing out ribbons to 4-H participants holding competitions between barns. Her sister, Willow, 9, has just started to show sheep and steers. The sisters are the fourth-generation family members to join 4-H and are learning to show animals. Their mother, Samantha Pitstick Gilliland, was 4-H royalty as well. The family has a farm in Cedarville where they raise cattle.
Karen Rase | Greene County News
Mr. Puppet (Bob Abdoe), gave several performances throughout the week. The comedian/entertainer just relocated to Hilton Head, S.C., but was invited back to the fair. Abdoe uses a variety of 7-12 puppets to educate and entertain children. The yellow puppet pictured is “Slappy.”
Karen Rase | Greene County News
You’re never too young to learn how to show your animal as demonstrated at the pee wee swine showmanship event held Wednesday.
Karen Rase | Greene County News
Volunteers manning the Greene County Sheriff’s Office booth were busy making free ID photo cards for children and their families Wednesday. The ID cards are considered an important personal safety tool and are always in high demand according to law enforcement.
Karen Rase | Greene County News
Connor Bogan combined parts from two old tractors to restore a model 1655 Ferguson for his non-livestock 4-H project.
Karen Rase | Greene County News
It was packed out on the medway Wednesday evening — rides were reduced for a mid-week special which brought crowds out in number. The perfect weather helped.