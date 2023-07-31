Storer, 14, embracing demo derby roots

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Zoe Storer, a 14-year-old from Xenia, took third place in the Youth Stock Compact division of the destruction derby event taking place Monday at the 2023 Greene County Fair. Zoe Storer (front right) enters into the growing pile of vehicles ramming into one another as she drives in the 2023 Greene County Fair’s destruction derby event. With her father, Dustin, at her side, Zoe Storer looks to back up and get into a more favorable position during the 2023 Greene County Fair’s destruction derby event on Monday.

XENIA — Zoe Storer likes to involve herself in some typical activities for a girl who is 14 years old.

Competing in cheerleading competitions where she can tumble while throwing in some basketball or softball play, they are all common interests for similarly aged teenagers and what she likes to do.

None of those, however, are thought of as her favorite. That honor belongs to destruction derby driving.

The Xenia resident was at the wheel of one of the vehicles during Monday’s DerbyDog Destruction Derby event at the 2023 Greene County Fair.

“We actually threw the car together last night,” she said. “I wasn’t supposed to run today, but we went and got it ready.”

Driving in a derby for just the second time, she finished in third place for the Youth Stock Compact division which allows drivers as young as 13 to get behind the wheel.

Her first experience didn’t last long after vital parts on the vehicle broke early. She hardly was able to get to experience the sensation of ramming into another car.

Tuesday went so much better. Not yet able to begin the process of getting a driver’s license to drive on public roads, Zoe won driver of the night honors for her fearless efforts as she outlasted more than half of the field.

“It’s just really fun,” she said. “My dad’s really good at like talking me through it instead of freaking out.”

Especially with a dad riding alongside who is a veteran in these events. Dustin has been demo driving since he was a teenager, and her mother, Cassie, also has four top-three finishes.

Her grandfather has also previously competed and several other family members were on hand to root on Zoe.

“Having my dad and my mom do it made me want to do it a lot more,” Zoe said.

Already possessing a brave attitude behind the wheel, it’s fair to joke Zoe may be someone who will handle spouts of road rage well when she’s eligible to hit the roads.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.