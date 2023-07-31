Karen Rase | Greene County News
Who are you calling a chicken?
Karen Rase | Greene County News
The Rabbit show was held Monday.
Karen Rase | Greene County News
A Dutch rabbit hangs out with a New Zealander rabbit.
Karen Rase | Greene County News
It’s every goat for themselves during feeding time.
Karen Rase | Greene County News
A bumblebee pair was seen at the sheep decorating contest.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
1st and 2nd place winners at the goat show.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
Some goats have a mind of their own.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
They’re quicker than they look.
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
How about a hug?
Ethan Charles | Greene County News
Showing hogs at the fair.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
This could either be a bunch of children competing in their own version of a “destruction” derby, or just what typical highway rush hour traffic looks like.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
One day when these ladies learn how to use reverse, they’ll be able to merrily go about themselves down the road.
Steven Wright | Greene County News
Reagan Rahmlaw of Xenia drives the 26 car during Monday’s DerbyDog destruction derby event.