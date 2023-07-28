Xenia Scouts advance to GLSCL championship series

XENIA — The Xenia Scouts advanced to the championship series of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League with a 10-3 win against the Hamilton Joes on Thursday.

The Scouts complete the two-game series sweep with the road win after prevailing by a 16-6 score in game one on Wednesday at home.

The Scouts and Joes finished in a tie for first place in the South Division at the end of the regular season, but Xenia was awarded the top-seed and home field advantage after holding the tiebreaker for winning the season series between the two squads.

Xenia will play the winner of the North Division series between the Muskegon Clippers and Lima Locos in the best-of-three championship round. The Locos lead that series 1-0 with game two scheduled for Friday and a third game if necessary on Saturday.

