Xenia man sentenced to life in prison

Stewart

XENIA — A Xenia man will spend the rest of his life in jail for murder.

Brad A. Stewart, 33, was sentenced to life in prison July 27 without the possibility of parole, plus an additional, consecutive prison term of 30-35 1/2 years.

A Greene County jury on June 16 convicted Stewart of aggravated murder and several other offenses in the death Jacob Scoby, 30, of Xenia.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes announced the sentence issued by Greene County Common Pleas Judge Michael A. Buckwalter.

“Today, Judge Buckwalter handed down the maximum sentence allowed by law and, in so doing, has ensured that Brad Stewart will never again live outside a prison cell for this reprehensible and cowardly crime,” Hayes said.

According to a release from the prosecutor’s office, Stewart went to the Roundtable Bar in Xenia May 25 and 26, 2022. Inside the bar, Stewart encountered Scoby, an acquaintance of Stewart. While Stewart appeared friendly towards Scoby that night, Stewart privately told a witness that Stewart wanted to harm Scoby, the release said.

Hayes said evidence at the trial showed that when Scoby and Stewart were together outside the bar later that night, Stewart ambushed Scoby from behind and shot him in the face. Stewart then robbed a witness of his truck and fled the scene. Police arrested Stewart several hours later after a short car chase through Greene County. Scoby was declared dead at a local hospital.