Legacy Christian grapplers compete at nationals

Courtesy | LCA Athletics

Legacy Christian senior Dillon Campbell and sophomore Nathan Attisano competed at the 2023 Fargo National Championships wrestling event held from July 15-22 at the Fargo Dome on the campus of North Dakota State University. Campbell (right), who is a three-time Ohio state champion, finished in third place at 126 pounds to earn All-American status for the junior freestyle division and had an 8-1 overall record at the event. Attisano (left) got in the top-12 of his weight class at 126 in the 16U freestyle division and had a 7-2 overall record.