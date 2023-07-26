It’s time for the fair!

File photo The Kiddie Calf Scramble at Greene County Fair is always a big hit with fans. The fair opens this weekend.

XENIA — The oldest county fair west of the Alleghenies is set to begin this weekend and we want you to be part of our coverage.

The Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald, and Beavercreek News-Current will be dedicating print and online pages to photos, photos, and more photos of all the fun at the Greene County Fair and you are cordially invited to share your photos with us.

In fact, not only are you invited to do so, you are strongly encouraged to do so. Our staff works hard during the week to bring you the best coverage, but we can’t be everywhere. So now is your chance. Send your candids of 4-H kids prepping their projects, grooming and/or showing their animals, and showing off their trophies. We love photos of smiling kids on the rides or winning those impossible-to-win carnival games.

Simply send the photo(s) as an attachment to [email protected] and put “Fair photos” in the subject. Make sure you identify the kids in the photo if you are able. Also, tell us who gets the photo credit.

While you are at the fair, make sure you grab one of the free copies of the Gazette, compliments of Nick’s Restaurant in Xenia. There will be copies in four boxes on the fairgrounds — at the front entry gate, by the DeMolay International breakfast tent, in front of the fair office, and at the grandstand entrance.

And make sure you look in Friday’s paper for a copy of our fair preview special.

Reach Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.