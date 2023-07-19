Lily Clinger fundraising race Friday

Clingner

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools will be hosting “A Run to Remember” on July 21, a fundraiser for the Lily Clinger memorial project.

Clinger died in an auto accident on Dec. 16, 2022. In remembrance, Fairborn schools will be raising money to place a tree or rock with a plaque in the park to honor her memory, at the request of Clinger’s family.

The relay race will begin at 7 p.m., at the Fairmont High School track, 3301 Shroyer Road, Kettering. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Two races will take place, a 6,400 relay (four runners each running one mile) and a 3,200 relay (each running one half mile). The race is co-ed, but the schools ask that each relay consist of two boys and two girls for a team of four, if possible.

Fairborn schools is asking for a small donation from participants that will go towards the memorial. Checks can be made out to Greene Giving: Lily Grace Memorial, and online donations can be made at greenegiving.org by referencing Lily Grace Memorial in the notes section.

Clinger’s parents have previously started a scholarship in their daughter’s name, and this year is the first they were able to gift a high school senior with scholarship money for college. Although this fundraiser is specifically for the memorial plaque, extra funding acquired will go back into the scholarship program for the benefit of local high schoolers.

According to Pam Gayheart, director of PR and grants for Fairborn schools, the Kettering track team has agreed to sponsor the event.

“It’s pretty awesome that Kettering is doing that,” she said. “It’s been a pretty hard year for Lily’s parents.”

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.