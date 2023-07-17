Local Emergency Planning Committee to meet July 21

XENIA — The Greene County Local Emergency Planning Committee will be holding its quarterly meeting at 9 a.m., Friday, July 21 in the Greene County Media Room, 541 Ledbetter Road.

Topics will include the review and approval of the GCLEPC April 21 meeting minutes, and resolution 2023-02, submitting Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Plan for annual review.

The GCLEPC has completed its required annual update for the Greene County Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Plan in accordance with Ohio Revised Code.

The State Emergency Response Commission has directed the various county local emergency planning committees to forward the county’s plan directly to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency for review by the Oct. 17 deadline

An emergency coordinator report and an information coordinator report will be given, followed by a review of old business and new business. A HazMat presentation will be given by Gary Rettig of the Dayton Regional HazMat Team.

At the April 21 meeting, a change of command of the chair and vice-chair positions were voted on and confirmed. The new chair of the GCLEPC is Anthony Bizzarro, Greene County Fire Chiefs Council, new vice-chair is Dana Doll, Greene County Sanitary Engineering. Kim Caudill, Greene County Public Health, remains GCLEPC secretary.

The fall LEPC meeting will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, Oct. 6 at Greene County Public Health’s Conference Room, 360 Wilson Drive.

For more information about scheduled training and HazMat exercises, contact Ethan Raby, director of the Greene County Emergency Management Agency, at 937-562-5962.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.