Greene County Farm Forum to visit Little Miami Farms

Submitted photo | Greene County Farm Forum Little Miami Farms in Spring Valley Township will host the next Greene County Farm Forum. Pictured are Krista and Jamie Arthur, who will provide information on the farms.

XENIA — Jamie and Krista Arthur with Little Miami Farms in Spring Valley Township will host the next Greene County Farm Forum meeting.

Little Miami Farms is a 75-acre family farm producing specialty crops used by craft breweries and restaurants and is available for purchase at local farmer’s markets. Seasonally, they grow and offer spring flowers and garden seedlings; popular summer produce; autumn mums, pumpkins, and winter squash.

The Arthurs will specifically highlight how they grow produce for local markets, including the use of high tunnels to extend the growing season, utilization of small-scale farming equipment, solar power, and techniques for conserving water and promoting soil health.

They will also share some of the ongoing research at local universities in which they are participating that will help other smaller-scale farms. Also attending the meeting is Marina Miquilini, the new Greene County OSU Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension educator.

The program begins at 7 p.m., Monday, July 24. No meal will not be served. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. Little Miami Farms is located at 3430 Cemetery Road. Watch for the directional signage that will help guide you to the program location.

The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 937-372-5711.