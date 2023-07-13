Speaker announced for WPAFB 2023 marathon

FAIRBORN — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has announced Lt. Col. Brian L. Slade (USAF, ret.) as the guest speaker for the 2023 Air Force Marathon weekend.

Slade is an author, entrepreneur, and 25-year veteran of the United States Army and Air Force. He served as an attack helicopter pilot and was awarded a Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, and 14 Air Medals for his work overseas.

As a veteran, Slade has helped other veterans who struggle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). He published a memoir after serving that talks about his time in the military and personal experience with PTSD following his retirement.

“I am incredibly thrilled and honored to be a part of the Air Force Marathon as a keynote speaker,” said Slade. “It fills me with joy to engage with my fellow brothers and sisters in arms, united by a common purpose. Participating in events like a marathon fosters a remarkable sense of camaraderie among us. Moreover, the act of sharing our stories allows us to gain valuable insights and personal growth from each other’s experiences. Together, let us continue to forge bonds and create lasting connections that strengthen our community.”

Slade will speak at the Gourmet Pasta Dinner and “Star Runners” reception on Friday evening. He will also participate in a live interview on the Air Force Marathon’s Facebook Page the same day.

The 10K, half marathon and full marathon will all start Saturday morning at the National Museum of the US Air Force. The 5K and Tailwind Trot 1K begin Friday evening at the Setzer Pavilion behind the Wright State University Nutter Center.

“We are very excited to welcome Brian L. Slade this year,” said Rachael Ferguson, director of the Air Force Marathon. “He has a powerful story and serves as an inspiration to all, whether military or civilian. We hope the whole community will come out to hear him speak and learn from his story.”

