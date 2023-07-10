LCA fills two head coach vacancies

Donald Whyte (left) and wife Darcy. Lindsey Vivas

XENIA — Legacy Christian announced the hires of two new coaches for the upcoming fall sports season.

The head coaching roles for volleyball and cross country were filled by Lindsey Vivas and Donald Whyte.

Vivas is a Jamestown resident and Cedarville University graduate. She has previous experiencing coaching volleyball at the junior high, reserve and varsity levels after playing through high school and intramural levels.

She is married to her husband, Abraham, and together have three daughters.

Whyte ran cross country at the University of the Cumberlands and lives in Xenia. In college he was part of multiple conference winning squads and earned All-American honors and was a Mid-South Conference Championship in the steeplechase.

His wife, Darcy, is starting as the new cross country coach at Centerville in the fall as well.

LCA volleyball will begin its 2023 season at the Dixie Invitational on Aug. 19, and cross country runs at the Northwestern Warrior Classic on Aug. 26.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.