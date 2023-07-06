The word is primary

“So the Twelve gathered all the disciples together and said, ‘It would not be right for us to neglect the ministry of the word of God in order to wait on tables… We… will give our attention to prayer and the ministry of the word.’” (Acts 6:2-4)

We remember how Jesus made the same point with Martha, when Mary chose to sit at His feet and learn of Him instead of helping with the meal. It is God’s Word that transforms lives. It is the Living Food for life Eternal. It will always rank above any other work that we might do. And, yes, there will be other works, but we never forget the Word, and that our works are a result of the Word. We do everything in the name of Jesus.

There are certain persons called with the specific mission of sharing the Word of God. These persons are not exclusive in doing this, however. Every follower of Jesus has been called to do the same. We all are witnesses for Jesus through His Word that we receive which makes itself know in our works. Certainly, the world needs both. But we must remember that every work we do is the result of Jesus’ empowering of our life. He is behind every work with His Word and He gets all the credit.

Heavenly Father, You have made us Your well rounded children. The world needs us. They need us because we bring them Your principles for living. We bring them Your Eternal Word for Eternal Salvation and we bring them works of service that uplift. Our life is one of charity from beginning to end. It is all because of You, Jesus and the Holy Spirit.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.