Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth. Psalm 46:10

Life can be overwhelming at times. In our world of frenzy and fast-paced living, we rush from activity to activity, our days filled with work, errands, school, hobbies, family and social life, with little time for rest and relaxation. In between, we peruse screens as we check the news, emails, texts — it can feel like we’re going a mile a minute even when we are sitting still. The incessant noise and constant demands can leave us feeling drained and exhausted. In these moments, it is easy to lose sight of the things that matter and feel overwhelmed, stressed, and anxious.

Psalm 46:10 is a call to surrender control and trust God completely. It reminds us that we can take refuge in Him and find peace in His presence.

But what does it really mean to be still and know that He is God? Being still doesn’t necessarily mean doing nothing. It means taking a moment to step back, quiet your mind, and center your thoughts on God. It means giving up control and trusting that God will work things out for good in His own way and in His own time.

This can be a difficult concept to grasp, especially in a world that values productivity and control. We often feel like we need to be constantly doing something, achieving something, or striving for something. But God invites us to rest in Him, to trust Him with our lives, and to find peace in His presence. One way to be still is by intentionally setting aside time for rest and Sabbath. In our fast-paced culture, it can be tempting to work non-stop and to fill our schedules with endless activities. However, by taking a break from work and other obligations, we can recharge and gain a fresh perspective.

Being still is a state of mind and spirit that comes from a deep sense of trust in God. It means letting go of our worries, fears, and doubts, and placing our full confidence in His unchanging character. It’s a way of acknowledging that He is in control, and our lives are in His hands. When we are still, we can hear His voice more clearly, sense His presence more deeply, and experience His peace more profoundly.

But how can we be still in a world that is constantly moving? It starts by making intentional choices about how we spend our time. It means setting aside time each day to read the Bible, pray, and meditate on His word. It means making space for stillness in our hectic schedules, whether it’s sitting in silence for a few minutes, listening for His voice, taking a walk in nature, or meditating on Scripture.

Being still also means cultivating an attitude of gratitude. It means recognizing the blessings in our lives and giving thanks to God for them. Even in the midst of challenges and struggles, we can find reasons to be grateful. When we focus on the good, we shift our perspective from one of scarcity to one of abundance. We can see more clearly God’s provision and goodness in our lives. This can lead to greater contentment, joy, and peace.

Being still and knowing that He is God is a reminder to trust in God’s plan, to let go of our worries, and to find peace in His presence. By cultivating stillness through mindfulness practices, Sabbath rest, and connecting with nature, we can find a deeper sense of faith and purpose in our daily lives.

Terri Starcher attends Church of the Messiah in Xenia, is on the worship team, and teaches in various formats.