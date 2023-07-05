County teen dies after bike accident

YELLOW SPRINGS — A 15-year-old Yellow Springs girl died July 4 after being struck by a car while riding her bicycle.

According to the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Isla E. Powers was traveling west on the bike path near Ellis Park in Miami Township around 5:10 p.m., and entered the bicycle path crosswalk across Polecat Road. The patrol said Powers failed to yield when entering the bicycle crosswalk, traveling west across Polecat Road, and was struck in the roadway by a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Margie Baldwin, 91, of Springfield, who was traveling north on Polecat Road.

Baldwin sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash, and was treated at the scene.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Yellow Springs Police Department, Miami Township Fire-Rescue, Greene County Coroner’s Office and Sandy’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation by the Xenia Post.