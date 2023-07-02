Civic band to perform free concert

Submitted photo | Gary Johnson The Fairborn Civic Band will present a mini-concert during the city’s July 4 celebration.

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Civic Band will present a mini concert as a gift to the community Tuesday, July 4.

This performance will begin with the band’s presentation of John Moss’ “Space and Beyond,” which includes themes from “Star Wars,” “Star Trek”, and “2001: A Space Odyssey.” The performance will continue with a medley of selections from American composers Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.”

Rounding out the mini concert will be the band’s offering of one of its most beloved selections, an original composition by Robert W. Smith, “Earhart — Sounds of Courage.” Then, at 10 a.m., when the parade begins, the band will entertain the crowd. The Fairborn Civic Band, now in it’s 27th year, is honored to be serving the Fairborn Community, according to a release from the band.

The mini concert will begin immediately after the raising of the city’s new flag and the playing of the National Anthem, which is set for 9:15 a.m.