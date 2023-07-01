CFC tickets for Maurader football on sale

CHICAGO —Tickets for the 25th anniversary Chicago Football Classic game between Central State and Mississippi Valley State are available, and several weekend activities relating to the event have been announced.

The CFC, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to encouraging African American youth to achieve their personal best in the classroom and beyond, returns after a three-year hiatus to Labor Day weekend. The game will be played at Soldier Field, home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, on Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. CT.

The event highlights the enriched culture that attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) can provide students and will include a ceremony awarding $250,000 in scholarships to students attending HBCUs.

“After a three-year hiatus, we are thrilled to bring back the Chicago Football Classic and recognize the importance of HBCUs for our African American youth,” said Everett Rand, co-founder of CFC. “While our organization works every day to ensure educational opportunities for African American students, this event represents a time when we can all come together and celebrate our culture. This year’s CFC will host a weeklong series of events making this a “destination event” and one to remember.”

A golf outing at Harborside International Golf Center that includes a day of contests, prizes, refreshments and golf kicks off the festivities on Aug. 31. The following day on Sept. 1 is the Pep Rally at Daley Plaza that will act as the official opening ceremony, featuring drum lines, cheerleaders and dance teams representing their team colors, pride and talents. The President’s Reception, an invitation only gala to honor presidents from both CSU and MVSU highlights Friday evening before the “Main Event.” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, various aldermen and Illinois state representatives, are expected to attend. The evening’s festivities will include a dinner and silent auction, with proceeds benefiting the CFC Scholarship Fund.

“This weekend is bigger than football,” said Larry Huggins, co-founder of CFC. “It’s about ensuring that every deserving scholar is not deprived of the opportunity to receive a higher education from HBCUs. The better educated our youth are, the better our community can be.”

A HBCU College & Career Fair where students will be able to speak to representatives from over 25 HBCUs across the country as they begin their college search will be held before the game. Tailgating will commence following the fair. Fans can watch the highly coveted Battle of the High School Bands at the South Lawn, featuring the top high school bands throughout Chicagoland.

CFC has partnered with HBCU GO as its broadcast partner for the game and will mark the kick-off to the 2023 HBCU football season. The game can be streamed on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Tickets may be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.