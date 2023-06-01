Weekend schedule, local briefs — Sports Digest: June 1, 2023

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

FRIDAY

Baseball

No. 1 Greeneview vs. No. 3 Heath, 5 p.m. (Reg. Final, at Wright State)

Track and Field

Cedarville, Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at D-III State, 9:30 a.m. (at Ohio State)

Carroll, Greeneview (boys only) at D-II State, 9:30 a.m. (at Ohio State)

Beavercreek at D-I State, 3 p.m. (at Ohio State)

SATURDAY

Track and Field

Cedarville, Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs (if nec.) at D-III State, 9:30 a.m. (at Ohio State)

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at D-I State, 12 p.m. (at Ohio State)

Carroll at D-II State, 1:30 p.m. (at Ohio State)

Summer sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected]. Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.

BRIEFS

Greeneview seeking varsity soccer coach

The Rams athletic program has an opening for a head coach in boys soccer.

The school is seking individuals with previous experience and expects to have teaching openings in science and social studies.

Interested candidates may contact athletic director Mark Rinehart at [email protected] .

Charity golf outing returning

After a three-year hiatus, Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing returns June 11 with a shotgun start at 1:30 pm. Golfers will enjoy a new venue this year, the beautiful Jasper Hills Golf Club, while helping cancer patients in Greene County.

All proceeds from the Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing are donated to the Circle of Victory, an amazing foundation that provides financial assistance to cancer patients living in Greene County.

Visit drivingwithcolleen.org to register for, donate to or be a sponsor of a great cause. Registration includes 18-Holes, dinner, drinks, shirt, goodie bag and a whole lot of fun while helping a friend, family member or neighbor in your community dealing with cancer.

For more information, contact Scott Abel at [email protected] .

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in June and July.

One session will be held for high school students only on Monday. All skills and separate individual skills camps will take place from June 6-9 for sixth grade through 12th together, as well as an additional all skills session from July 28-30.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

Junior Golf Camp at Beavercreek GC

Two instructional camps will be conducted in the summer months for youth golfers at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The first camp will run from June 12-14, with the second going from July 17-19. Both will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

Lunch will be provided after all sessions. Campers will also receive a pair of shoes, hat, t-shirt and a round on the golf course.

For more information on signing up, visit www.beavercreekgolfclub.com/clinics_camps/ .