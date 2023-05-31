Dump truck overturns on I-675 in Sugarcreek Twp.

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday near mile post nine on I-675 south.

According to the OSHP, a 1997 Kenworth dump truck, operated by Tracy Newport-Watson, 53, of Tipp City, was traveling south on 675 and had a tire blowout.

“The driver lost control and tried over-correcting, striking both a 2016 Honda, operated by Arisul Aque, of Beavercreek, and a 2021 Volkswagon Jetta, operated by Carie Smith, of Fairborn,” said OSHP Sgt. Tyler Ross.

After striking both vehicles, the dump truck overturned, spilling its gravel payload across the roadway, according to Ross. Smith and Newport-Watson were transported to Miami Valley South Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway between Indian Ripple Road and Wilmington Pike, was closed for several hours while road crews worked to clear the road of gravel before reopening around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

