XHS selects Caudill as new boys basketball coach

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools announced it will recommend Jason Caudill for its varsity boys basketball head coach position.

Caudill is a Xenia High School graduate and has previously spent nine years on the school’s basketball coaching staff as a JV head coach and later a varsity assistant during Kent Anderson’s tenure from 2010-2019. Before that he also held the same two positions for the girls teams at Xenia, and has also been a coach at the AAU level.

“I am excited for this opportunity to coach these young men in Xenia,” said Caudill in a press release. “Being from Xenia, I’m excited to bring the tradition of what Xenia basketball is for the community. With the help of coaching staff, administrators, and the athletic director we will get this program to a level that our Community can be proud of.”

Caudill decided to step away from coaching in 2019 when his son, Ethen, reached high school and joined the basketball team at Greeneview High School. He announced in a Facebook post in mid-March his desire to return to the profession after Ethen’s senior season concluded.

“Jason is a Xenia guy who has great knowledge and understanding of our student-athletes and the expectations that go with the job,” said Nathan Kopp, Xenia Athletic Director. “We are excited to have Jason on board and look forward to a successful season.”

The XCS Board of Education will officially recommend Caudill for the position at its June 12 meeting.

