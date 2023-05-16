Fairborn-Xenia postponed; Greeneview moves up in rankings — Sports Digest: May 16, 2023

XENIA — The Fairborn at Xenia sectional baseball tournament game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

The game will now be played at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, with the winner going on the road to face Fairmont on Thursday.

Greeneview up to No. 3

The Rams baseball team moved up one position to No. 3 in the latest OHSBCA state Division III top-20 rankings released on Monday.

Greeneview got one second place and 12 third place votes in the more than 30 ballots cast. Its the highest ranking of the season for the team.

The Rams are the No. 1-seed in its sectional and will begin tournament play on Wednesday.

Bellbrook dropped out of the D-II poll, going from 18th to the first team listed in the receiving votes section.

RESULTS

FRIDAY

TOURNAMENT

Baseball

No. 7 Catholic Central 4, No. 8 Cedarville 3

The Indians fell behind by four runs, but left the tying run at second twice in the last two innings to have the season come to an end.

Brayden Criswell and Jacob Winter both had two hits with a double. Winter also struck out five in 3 2/3 innings of relief pitching.

No. 6 Franklin Monroe 4, No. 11 Yellow Springs 3

A pair of walks with the bases loaded brought in the tying and winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the literally walk-off win to end Yellow Springs’ season.

Shawn VanHoose had three RBI for the Bulldogs and Isaac Grushon had a pair of hits. Krishan Miller started and struck out eight in 6 1/3 innings.

Softball

No. 1 Lebanon 3, No. 5 Beavercreek 1

Beavercreek couldn’t get a hit in the first four innings and left the tying run in scoring position in the fifth inning as the team’s season ended agaist one of the state top-10 ranked teams.

Jayden O’Neal drove in the only run on a single. Haley Ferguson struck out seven, allowing four hits and six walks in the complete game performance.

Ferguson ends the season currently ranked near the top of many GWOC statistics with several other teams still playing. She is the league leader in batting average as a hitter, and ERA and strikeouts as a pitcher.

Boys Lacrosse

No. 3 Bellbrook 24, No. 14 Madeira 1

The Golden Eagles cruised in its opening game of the D-II state tournament.

Bellbrook will next host Fenwick at 6 p.m. on Friday.

No. 6 CJ 14, No. 11 Carroll 3

Carroll’s season ends with a 9-10 overall record in the road loss.

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Beavercreek 1, Carlisle 0

CJ Barnes stole home after reaching on an error in the sixth inning to score the game’s only run in the tournament tune-up game.

Beavercreek awaits the winner of Piqua and Northmont at home on Thursday.

Fairmont 6, Greeneview 5

Two of the state’s top teams in D-I and D-III played an extra inning affair in a late season addition to the schedule.

Keegan Phillips hit a single in the eighth, but was thrown out trying to run all the way around the bases to score after a throwing error in what turned into the key out allowing Fairmont’s comeback to be fulfilled.

Greeneview will host Northwestern in tournament play on Wednesday.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

WEDNESDAY

TOURNAMENTS

Baseball

No. 14 Fairborn at No. 12 Xenia, 5 p.m.

No. 1 Greeneview vs. No. 16 Northwestern, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Legacy Christian at No. 4 Troy Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

No. 11 Bellbrook at No. 10 Big Walnut, 6 p.m.

No. 8 Carroll at No. 7 Bishop Hartley, 6 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at D-I District Meet (Day 1), 4 p.m. (at Bellbrook HS)

Fairborn, Xenia at D-I District Meet (Day 1), 4 p.m. (at Troy HS)

Boys Volleyball

No. 1 Beavercreek vs. No. 3 Dublin Jerome, 6 p.m. (at Centerville HS, Regional Semi)

No. 3 Carroll vs. No. 5 Badin, 6 p.m. (at Mason HS, Regional Semi)

Summer sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.