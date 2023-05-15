Beavercreek’s recipe lights up scoreboard

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek has been able to follow its recipe for winning throughout the season. As tournament play began on Monday, a kick started version of it help the Lady Beavers light up the scoreboard.

Beavercreek, the fifth-seed in Region 3, had 10 different players score in the first half, doing so early and often in a 23-0 win against No. 19 Newark at home.

The 23 goals were the team’s second most this season and it was their third shutout of an opponent.

Ava Myers said it’s the overall intensity the team brings to each match which doesn’t allow for let downs no matter the opponent in front of them. They certainly didn’t have one against Newark.

Beavercreek (18-1) started the first 10 minutes of the match scoring higher than a goal per minute with crisp passes toward the net and little resistance from the opposing defense.

“It becomes a lot of fun because we get to run more plays and everyone gets to celebrate,” Myers said. “Instead of celebrating yourself, you get to celebrating your teammates that don’t always scored as much.”

Riley Ryan and Mackenzie Albrecht both scored four times, while Breonna Mosby and Hollyn Newport both had three in the win.

Katrina Bottomley in goal didn’t have to make a save for the first 15 minutes of the match and rarely needed to get in position to stop shots afterward.

“We have the talent, put in the hard work, we have the grit and the determination, and that’s a good recipe for a winning team,” head coach Michele Sorensen said. “And they’re coachable. They’re willing to take feedback which is huge.”

A one-goal loss to Dublin Jerome ended the team’s undefeated run of 15 straight wins near the end of the regular season. A rematch is coming in Thursday’s regional quarterfinals when Beavercreek will host the Celtics at 6 p.m.

Before the team broke its post-game huddle after beating Newark, Sorensen pressed onto her players about “making history” as a team.

She said the team mostly all came up with similar preseason goals that they are now exceeding while learning to stay level-headed. They’re excited about the idea of a banner hanging for the GWOC championship, but know there’s more to play for coming down the road.

While a chance at an undefeated season ended against Dublin Jerome in the regular season, Sorensen said it gave her players a better appreciation of what they’ve accomplished so far and Thursday is now a second chance at using its recipe to overcome the buzzing beating defeat.

“If we get past the next round, we’ll make history again because we’ve never made it past that round,” Myers said. “And honestly, as a team we just play so well together and we have so much bond and chemistry that it just works and fuels us to go further and further.”

Beavercreek averaged more than a goal per minute until the running clock started.

Circling the net and looking for room in front is Beavercreek junior Alyssa Griffiths (18). One of the few plays in front of their own goal, Beavercreek junior Kennedy Helton (10) causes a turnover and scoops up the loose ball to stop the Newark attack.