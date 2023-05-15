Tecumseh Land Trust holding 33rd annual gathering

YELLOW SPRINGS — Tecumseh Land Trust is holding its 33rd annual gathering on a preserved property.

The public is invited to its annual meeting and walk at 2 p.m. June 4 at Camp Birch Scout Camp, 4057 Swimming Pool Road near Yellow Springs. Representatives from the Tecumseh Council of the Boy Scouts of America will talk about program changes at the camp and native habitat restoration work being done on the property. Then attendees will take a moderate hike on the property.

In 1936, Camp Hugh Taylor Birch began with 25-acres. Today, Camp Birch encompass 440 acres of woodland, prime farmland, and modern camp facilities that serves the scouting and non-scouting communities on a year-round basis. The camp had long been a priority for preservation as it is part of the country commons plan. That plan was created to identify land that should be protected around the Glen Helen, John Bryan State Park, and Clifton Gorge Natural Area. In 2011, the Tecumseh Council placed a permanent conservation easement on the property with Tecumseh Land Trust, protecting it in perpetuity.

Voting during the annual meeting is limited to current members of the land trust. If you are uncertain of your membership status, email [email protected]

Attendees are reminded to wear sturdy shoes that can get muddy so that they can enjoy a walk on the property. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on during the meeting.

Tecumseh Land Trust works to conserve agricultural and natural lands in the Clark and Greene counties through permanent conservation easements. Conservation easements restrict commercial and residential development on properties of owners who wish to preserve their land. Owners continue to manage their property, live on it and enjoy it. The Land Trust has preserved more than 35,000 acres to date.

Light refreshments will be provided at the gathering. For more information, call 937-767-9490 or visit www.tecumsehlandtrust.org.