Fairborn seniors set for graduation

FAIRBORN — Soon-to-be graduates of Fairborn High School cashed in on their academic efforts during their four years.

The 250 seniors were awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships to attend myriad universities and military institutions including Bowling Green State University, Clark State Community College, Colorado Tech University, Clemson University, Indiana University, Kent State University, Lee University, Liberty University, Marshall University, Miami University, North Park University, Ohio University, The Ohio State University, Sinclair Community College, Thomas More University, Tiffin University, United States Air Force, United States Marine Corp, University of Cincinnati, University of Dayton, University of Findlay, University of Toledo, Vanguard University, West Virginia State University, Wilmington College, Wittenberg University, Wright State University, Xavier University, and Youngstown State University.

Principal Waylon Stegall said the graduates should pursue what that want in life and to embrace roadblocks.

“Follow your dreams knowing that you may trip along the way, but realize that the trip is the most important part to knowledge.” he said.

Valedictorian Rylee Hensley will be attending Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee to study biology with an emphasis in ecology and environmental science. With this degree, she wants to become an environmental scientist who does field work in either forests or cities. In high school she played for the girls basketball team, as well as the girls tennis team, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She is graduating with an honor cord and will receive a diploma with honors.

Salutatorian Emily Baumgardner plans to do the Wright Path program with Sinclair and Wright State University and major in psychology. She played varsity soccer for four years while at Fairborn and was also involved in many clubs such as Student Congress, Leo Club, Freshman Focus, and NHS. She is graduating with two honor cords and will receive a diploma with honors.

Graduation is set for 7 p.m. Friday, May 19 at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools Fairborn High School recently held its annual awards ceremony, where seniors were recognized for receiving scholarships and other accolades. In all, the senior class earned more than $1.5 million in scholarship offers. Hensley Baumgardner