Greeneview seeded No. 1 in D-III baseball

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview baseball team has received a No. 1-seed in the upcoming Division III Southwest District sectional tournament.

The Rams clinched the Ohio Heritage Conference regular season title and held a 19-2 overall record as of the time of the draw. The latest Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll released on Monday saw Greeneview rise two spots to fourth overall and be the top ranked team from the SW District.

Greeneview has five pitchers on its staff, Hunter Brooks, Landon Gardner, Braeden Gill, Keegan Phillips and Chase Walker, with sub-two ERAs having pitched at least nine innings. Phillips is also the league leader in wins (7) and second in strikeouts (52).

As a team, they lead the OHC in runs, home runs, RBI, stolen bases, triples and total hits. Phillips is the league leader in runs (38) and stolen bases (25), Brooks is at the top in RBI (21), while Trevor Moore is second in triples (3) and Ben Myers is third in hits (26).

Greeneview will open tournament play at home on May 17, awaiting the winner of a game between Northwest and Alter. A potential road to state may see the Rams not leave Greene County as the Region 12 semifinal and finals will be at Nischwitz Stadium on the campus of Wright State University.

Only two other Greene County schools were voted in the top-half of their respective division seeding.

Beavercreek in D-I got the No. 6-seed and will start with a home game on May 18 against a to be determined opponent between Piqua and Northmont.

Bellbrook, the champion of the SWBL, is the No. 3-seed in D-II. The Golden Eagles entered the OHSBCA state top-20 poll for the first time this season on Monday, ranked in a tie for the 18th spot and received a second-place vote. They will play either Graham or Carroll at home on May 18.

Also in D-I, a Greene County rivalry will play out as No. 14 Fairborn travels to No. 12 Xenia in the opening round.

The state semifinals and finals will be held at Canal Park in Akron from June 8-10.

Here’s when all local schools will begin sectional tournament play along with the locations they will play at, as well as their next potential game dates and opponents.

All games begin at 5 p.m. unless noted

Division I

No. 6 Beavercreek (13-8) has a bye before hosting the winner between No. 7 Piqua (15-7) and No. 10 Northmont (13-8) on May 18. Winner faces either No. 2 Troy (18-4), No. 13 Wayne (7-12) or No. 16 Trotwood (7-6) in the district semifinals on May 23.

No. 14 Fairborn (6-11) at No. 12 Xenia (10-11) on May 16. Winner travels to No. 1 Fairmont (18-4) in the sectional final on May 18.

Division II

No. 3 Bellbrook (14-7) has a bye before hosting the winner between No. 7 Graham (13-9) or No. 17 Carroll (3-16) on May 18. Winner faces either No. 6 Franklin (13-10), No. 10 Urbana (11-11) or No. 15 Greenville (5-13) in the district semifinals on May 23.

No. 17 Carroll (3-16) at No. 7 Graham (13-9) on May 16.

Division III

No. 1 Greeneview (19-2) has a bye before hosting the winner between No. 16 Northwestern (5-12) and No. 18 Archbishop Alter (2-15) on May 17. Winner faces either No. 6 Miami East (12-7), No. 7 Dayton Christian (15-5) or No. 14 Preble Shawnee (8-7) in the district semifinals on May 22.

Division IV

No. 8 Cedarville (4-13) at No. 7 Catholic Central (7-13) on May 15. Winner travels to No. 1 Tri-Village (12-7) in the sectional final on May 17.

No. 11 Yellow Springs (6-14) at No. 6 Franklin Monroe (8-12) on May 15. Winner travels to No. 3 Twin Valley South (9-9) in the sectional final on May 17.

No. 10 Legacy Christian (5-7) at No. 4 Troy Christian (9-7) on May 17. Winner plays either Franklin Monroe, Twin Valley South or Yellow Springs in the district semifinals on May 22.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

