Greeneview opens tournament play with Senior Night win

JAMESTOWN — Single elimination tournaments where each game has your season on the line provides enough motivation for a team to play well.

Greeneview decided to to put a cherry on top by holding Senior Night for its softball players as well.

The entire team responded with a near flawless performance on Monday to open Division III sectional play as the seventh-seeded Rams run-ruled No. 17 Greenon 12-2 in five innings at home.

“Their heads were in the game today,” head coach Chris Reno said. “They all came prepared and our defense showed it most of all. We didn’t commit a single error and I’d call it a clean game.”

Two double plays highlighted the defensive effort, but the bats were also just as strong for the Rams.

Mya Simpson went 4-for-4 with a double and scored three times to lead the attack. Emma Hassid’s five RBI were closely trailed by Gabby Sutton’s four as the duo brought in a run in five of their six combined plate appearances.

“Gabby hits that pitcher great,” Reno said. “She sees her well in the three games we played. Emma has been a little down in the last two games before this, but she came through today when needed.”

The only drama in the game came at the beginning and the ending.

Greenon, which had came into the game winners of five straight after starting the season 0-11, loaded the bases with three straight singles to start things off in the first. Simpson started the defensive effort in support of starter Kennedy Dean by throwing out a runner at home for the first out.

A wild pitch would bring home the only run the Knights could muster as Dean went on to get a strikeout in the same at-bat and ended the inning by knocking down a comebacker and underhand tossing to first to end the threat.

Greeneview immediately plated five runs on six straight hits and a fielder’s choice bunt beaten out at first by Alex Climie in the initial seven batters to go ahead and never looked back.

As Hassid batted with the bases loaded in the fifth and the Rams one run from victory, it was just a question of whether she could end the game or it would be left up to someone else.

A sharp single through the right side of the infield ended play on one of the hotter days of the spring and got postgame senior celebrations underway.

Greeneview will next host No. 9 Tri-Village at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the sectional final.

“I went and watched them last week,” Reno said. “They have people that can run the bases and think every hit can be an extra base hit. We’re going to have to get the ball in front of them. We’ll be ready.”

After two innings, some two out hitting has Greeneview leading 8-1. pic.twitter.com/QHmuGWtblk — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) May 8, 2023

FINAL: No. 7 @greeneviewsport advances with a 12-2 win in 5 innings over No. 17 Greenon. Rams will play No. 9 Tri Village on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/05SxmUz4AW — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) May 8, 2023

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Greeneview senior Sadie Trisel (15) smashes a ball to centerfield during her plate appearance in the third inning. Trisel had a hit and drove in two runs during the win. Getting props after her single to right field is Greeneview junior Kennedy Dean (9). Greeneview senior Karlie Harlow (99) makes the turn from second on a double play. Having a perfect day at the plate, Greeneview freshman Mya Simpson also started a double play after tagging a runner heading to third before making the throw to first. Greeneview junior Emma Hassid (16) had red shaded shades at first base, appropriate after a red-hot game driving in a season high five RBI as a hitter.