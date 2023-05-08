Farmer’s market to start May 13

XENIA — A new venture is coming to the courthouse starting Saturday, May 13.

Xenia Farmer’s Market will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays until Sept. 2.

Vendors will be set up around the courthouse along East Main;, North Detroit, and Greene streets. This Saturday is a special market for mothers and grandmothers, taking place a day before Mother’s Day.

“We will be selling seedlings for the garden, potted plants, hanging plants, etc., as well as bird feeders, bird houses, and carpenter traps,” said Becky Hawkes, market organizer and owner of Flour Bake Shop. “We also will be featuring wind chime spinners and spinners that hold household plants. This market will be focused on gifts and plants for mom.”

According to Hawkes, all of the produce for sale at the market is locally grown.

Hawkes said they are always looking for more artisan crafters, growers, and market strategies for seasons ahead. They will also be offering fresh cut flowers, artisan crafters, and cottage bakers. There’s a “gluten-free” baker on board as well.

“We are also trying to have something special at future markets,” stated Hawkes. “We have fire and rescue vehicles scheduled one week. We have face painters and balloon artists scheduled too. We would like to make it special for kids so we are working on coordinating a kid’s craft class one weekend as well as educators speaking about the importance of a honey bee, home grown food versus processed food, etc. Lots of things in the works.”

For more information call or text 937-545-8988, email [email protected], or visit https://xfmarket.wixsite.com/xeniafarmersmarket or Farmers Market Xenia on Facebook.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.