Soin Medical Center to hold full-scale exercise

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center and Kettering Health Greene Memorial are holding a full-scale mass casualty exercise with local first responders at Clark State College’s Greene Center.

The exercise will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Residents and visitors in the area may hear loud noises, such as explosions or gunshots, during the active part of the exercise from 1-3:30 p.m.

Kettering Health Police Department, Beavercreek Police Department, and Beavercreek Township Fire Department, along with other area police and fire departments, will participate in the mass casualty exercise. The exercise is developed and managed by Dayton Metropolitan Medical Response System.

The exercise is intended to test and evaluate the ability of medical centers and trauma programs to respond to a large influx of patients from a traumatic event. It will also test EMS and law enforcement’s response to a terrorist incident.

The exercise will begin at Clark State College’s Greene Center at 3775 Pentagon Blvd. Exercise participants posing as victims will be taken to Soin Medical Center at 3535 Pentagon Blvd., in Beavercreek and Kettering Health Greene Memorial at 1141 N. Monroe Drive in Xenia.

Real patient care will take precedence over the exercise.