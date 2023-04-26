Sports Digest — April 25, 2023

RESULTS

TUESDAY

Baseball

Butler 14, Fairborn 1

Parker Keeton’s fifth inning RBI drove in the only run for the Skyhawks.

Cayden Bailey, Brayden Harris and Billy Hill all had hits for Fairborn.

Greeneview 10, Southeastern 0

11 singles had the line moving, but a pair of walks gave Greeneview the win in the six inning game.

Hunter Brooks led the team with three RBI and stole a base along with Keegan Phillips.

Xenia 17, Stebbins 3

Adam Newll homered and drove in five runs for the Buccaneers.

Xenia set up a showdown with Sidney for first place on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Christian 11, Yellow Springs 1

Isaac Grushon drove in Antonio Chaiten for the lone Bulldogs run.

Joshua Clark went the distance on the mound and struck out three.

Softball

Bellbrook 12, Brookville 2

Allie Hess had three RBI and Mac Walts alon with Reagen O’Brien both had two in the win.

Chasidy Stewart only allowed three hits in the win.

Carroll 20, Dayton Christian 1

A four-inning no-hitter for Tatum Browning highlighted the Patriots’ win.

Emma Sexton drove in six runs in her four-hit game that included a home run.

Madison Plains 8, Cedarville 2

The Indians couldn’t overcome an early three-run deficit and gave up a few more late in the league loss.

Adyson Rodgers and Megan Hulbert both drove in runs for Cedarville.

Fairborn 11, Butler 8

Taylor Shepherd and Kyleigh Cook both hit home runs as the Skyhawks came back to win from three runs down.

Shepherd’s line drive to center in the sixth pushed Fairborn ahead.

Southeastern 17, Greeneview 0

Gracie Bone had two of the Rams’ three hits including a triple.

Greeneview remains in second place in league play.

Legacy Christian 27, Ponitz CTC 8

13 hits and 13 walks on offense pushed the Knights to its third straight win.

Esther Augustine had three RBI along with Yuki Zhao.

Xenia 16, Stebbins 3

Tori McPherson got her 100th career hit with a first inning double.

Xenia moved into a tie for second in the MVL Valley.

Yellow Springs 21, Belmont 10

Violet Babb hit a home run as part of her four-hit day.

Yellow Springs only needed 14 hits to score more than 20 runs.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

THURSDAY

Baseball

Alter at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Emmanuel Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Edgewood at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Softball

Bellbrook at Chaminade Julienne, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Alter, 5 p.m.

Tecumseh at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Washington Court House, 11 a.m.

Xenia at Springboro, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Beavercreek at Northmont, 4 p.m.

Franklin at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Badin at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

Dixie at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Greenon at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Waynesville, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Carroll, Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at Wayne Invite, 3:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Little Miami Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Northmont at Beavercreek, 6:30 p.m.

BRIEFS

XACC hosting golf outing

Jasper Hills Golf Course will host the 2023 Spring Golf Outing for the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held on May 17. It will use a shotgun start format or four-player teams starting at 9 a.m. Practice areas will be free to all pre-registered players, and raffles and other contests will be held.

Cost for an individual player is $85 and teams will be $340. Registration deadline is May 5. For more information, see the XACC website at www.xacc.com .

Spring sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.