Cedarville to play in 2023 Hall of Fame Classic

Kansas City, Mo. — Cedarville men’s basketball will participate in the 2023 National Hall of Fame Classic, as announced by Small College Basketball group on Saturday.

This year’s event will return to Lakeland, Fla. and Jenkins Fieldhouse on the campus of Florida Southern College. Games will be played on November 4-5.

The Yellow Jackets will face Midwest Region champion Missouri-St. Louis on the first day before playing Central Region qualifier Central Oklahoma.

“We are so excited for the 2023 version of the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic,” John McCarthy of Small College Basketball said in a press release. “Once again, this will be very high level college basketball, with ten outstanding teams competing in the finest in-season event within NCAA Division II basketball.

“Aside from the host school (Florida Southern), all of the nine teams are first-time participants in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. We are so grateful to the D2 Conference Commissioners for providing the exemption, and for their continued support.”

Cedarville ended the 2022-23 season with a 18-11 overall record and will return five of the team’s top-eight scorers next season.

The National Hall of Classic will include ten teams for the second straight year. The event started in 2016 and Lakeland, Fla. marks the third location to be a host.

The event moved to Lakeland in 2022 after spending three years in St. Joseph, Mo. The classic did not take place during the 2020 season. Evansville, Ind. hosted the first two National Hall of Fame Classics.

The event will include five games on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on the National Hall of Fame Classic and Small College Basketball please head to smallcollegebasketball.com.

November 4

All Times EST

11:00 – Colorado School of Mines vs. Bentley

1:15 – Missouri-St. Louis vs. Cedarville

3:30 – Central Oklahoma vs. Mercyhurst

5:45 – Florida Southern vs. Virginia Union

8:00 – Emporia State vs. UNC – Pembroke

November 5

11:00 – Colorado School of Mines vs. Mercyhurst

1:15 – Bentley vs. Missouri-St. Louis

3:30 – Central Oklahoma vs. Cedarville

5:45 – Florida Southern vs. UNC – Pembroke

8:00 – Emporia State vs. Virginia Union